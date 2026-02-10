Dhakshineswar Suresh: Quiet Triumph Beyond the Spotlight

In an era marked by flamboyance, Dhakshineswar Suresh's rise in the tennis world has been distinguished by order and discipline. His path to becoming India's latest Davis Cup player was built quietly, far from the limelight but filled with determination and meticulous preparation.

His tennis journey began with family, as his father, Suresh Ekka, played at the club level. Young Dhakshineswar's early struggles included daily bus commutes across Chennai for training. Known for his disciplined lifestyle, Suresh abstained from carbonated drinks and navigated financial constraints to achieve success in tennis.

Suresh's impressive display during India's recent Davis Cup tie against the Netherlands highlighted his growth. Despite setbacks like injuries and financial challenges, Dhakshineswar's mental resilience and commitment to his sport have been key to his triumphs. His coach envisions even greater achievements as Suresh continues his pursuit of excellence on the tennis court.

(With inputs from agencies.)