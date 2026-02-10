India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory

The Indian Under-19 cricket team has etched their name in history with a resounding victory at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Among the stars of the triumph was batter Vedant Trivedi, whose solid performance throughout the tournament, especially against arch-rivals Pakistan, garnered praise and underscored his hope of a future in senior cricket.

In an interview with ANI, Trivedi shared his pride and happiness, stating that playing a crucial role in the World Cup was a dream come true. Reflecting on India's journey, Trivedi expressed aspirations to join India's senior team in all formats, building on the experience and accomplishments achieved at the Under-19 level.

India's triumph in the final against England, orchestrated by captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was nothing short of historic. Sooryavanshi put on a breathtaking display, scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls, breaking records for most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. Despite England's rally, India emerged victorious, further cementing their dominance in youth cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)