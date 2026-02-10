India's Under-19 Cricket Triumph: A Historic Victory
Vedant Trivedi, an achiever in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, conveys his elation and pride in contributing to India's win. His momentous performance, particularly against Pakistan, cements his aspirations for India's senior team. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable innings sealed India's place in history with a record-breaking victory over England.
The Indian Under-19 cricket team has etched their name in history with a resounding victory at the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026. Among the stars of the triumph was batter Vedant Trivedi, whose solid performance throughout the tournament, especially against arch-rivals Pakistan, garnered praise and underscored his hope of a future in senior cricket.
In an interview with ANI, Trivedi shared his pride and happiness, stating that playing a crucial role in the World Cup was a dream come true. Reflecting on India's journey, Trivedi expressed aspirations to join India's senior team in all formats, building on the experience and accomplishments achieved at the Under-19 level.
India's triumph in the final against England, orchestrated by captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was nothing short of historic. Sooryavanshi put on a breathtaking display, scoring 175 runs off just 80 balls, breaking records for most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. Despite England's rally, India emerged victorious, further cementing their dominance in youth cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)