Bas de Leede's All-Round Brilliance Propels Netherlands to Victory Over Namibia

In a standout performance, Bas de Leede guided the Netherlands to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Namibia in their T20 World Cup clash at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The win, which marks a comeback after a narrow loss to Pakistan, was colored by de Leede's exceptional prowess with both bat and ball.

The match saw the Dutch excel after choosing to field first, a decision that proved fruitful as de Leede and Logan van Beek dominated Namibia, restricting them to 156/8. De Leede's bowling figures of 2/20 were instrumental in curbing Namibia's momentum, ensuring they struggled against a disciplined Dutch attack.

Chasing 157, de Leede then showcased his batting skill, crafting an unbeaten 72 off 48 balls. This innings included five boundaries and four sixes and, complemented by Colin Ackermann's steady support, secured the win with 12 balls to spare. Captain Scott Edwards praised his team's efforts, underscoring the importance of adjusting to pitch conditions to cap off a strategy-driven game.

(With inputs from agencies.)