Nepal Cricket's Meteoric Rise Celebrated in Mumbai

Nepal cricket's remarkable ascent was celebrated at a TCM Sports-hosted event in Mumbai. With participation from key figures in sports and business, the event highlighted Nepal's journey, strategic advancements, and plans for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, emphasizing the country's growing global cricket stature.

Cricket Association of Nepal officials with Rohit Paudel. (Photo/TCM Sports). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal cricket's extraordinary journey was celebrated in an exclusive event organized by TCM Sports at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. Officials from the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and the national team gathered with sports and business leaders to highlight Nepal's rapid progress on the global cricket stage.

The event showcased Nepal's notable achievements, including their participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Key figures such as TCM Sports Managing Director Lokesh Sharma, CAN Secretary Paras Khadka, and other distinguished guests discussed Nepal cricket's evolving influence and strategic growth.

Engaging discussions, hosted by commentator Andrew Leonard, and featuring insights from Nepal captain Rohit Paudel and former coach Monty Desai, focused on the team's development and groundbreaking performances. CAN also launched the Nepal Premier League, enhancing player pathways and international visibility, marking a pivotal step in professionalising cricket in Nepal.

