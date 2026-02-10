UAE's Dynamic Duo Dominate Against New Zealand in T20 Clash

In a riveting T20 World Cup encounter, the United Arab Emirates showcased a robust performance against New Zealand, amassing 173 for six. Led by skipper Muhammad Waseem's unbeaten 66 and Alishan Sharafu's 55, the UAE set a strong foundation.

The standout partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket between Waseem and Sharafu propelled the team past the 150-run mark, despite an early setback when opener Aryan Sharma fell to Jacob Duffy.

In an effort to contain the UAE's assault, New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed two wickets, while skipper Mitchell Santner and Duffy took one apiece. The UAE's formidable total poses a stiff challenge to the Kiwis.

(With inputs from agencies.)