UAE's Dynamic Duo Dominate Against New Zealand in T20 Clash
Skipper Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu led the UAE to a formidable 173/6 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup. Waseem's unbeaten 66 and Sharafu's 55 built a strong partnership, guiding the team past 150. New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed two wickets in the match.
- Country:
- India
In a riveting T20 World Cup encounter, the United Arab Emirates showcased a robust performance against New Zealand, amassing 173 for six. Led by skipper Muhammad Waseem's unbeaten 66 and Alishan Sharafu's 55, the UAE set a strong foundation.
The standout partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket between Waseem and Sharafu propelled the team past the 150-run mark, despite an early setback when opener Aryan Sharma fell to Jacob Duffy.
In an effort to contain the UAE's assault, New Zealand's Matt Henry claimed two wickets, while skipper Mitchell Santner and Duffy took one apiece. The UAE's formidable total poses a stiff challenge to the Kiwis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UAE
- New Zealand
- T20
- World Cup
- Cricket
- Muhammad Waseem
- Alishan Sharafu
- Matt Henry
- score
- partnership
ALSO READ
From Street Cricket to Supercars: Jagannath Sarkar's Journey
Sanatan Premier League: Fusing Cricket with Culture and Values
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace
Cricket's Late Embrace of Real-Time On-Field Communications
Nepal's Courageous Cricket Stands Tall Against Giants