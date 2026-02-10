Tvesa Malik Dominates Women's Pro Golf Tour with Impressive Bogey-Free Round

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik showcased her exceptional skills by firing the only bogey-free round on the opening day of the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, securing a sole lead.

With a birdie on each side of the course, Tvesa outperformed her competitors. Anvitha Narender followed closely with three birdies and two bogeys, paring the final ten holes to finish second.

The Rs.17 lakh event saw 44 players compete, with amateurs Priya Kumari and Lavanya Gupta tied for third after carding even par 72s, and multiple other players closely trailing behind.

