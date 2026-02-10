Ange Capuozzo Returning Sparks Optimism for Italy's Six Nations Clash Against Ireland

Italy is bolstered by the return of fullback Ange Capuozzo to their squad as they face Ireland in the Six Nations, although Nacho Brex will be absent from the midfield, officials confirmed Tuesday. Capuozzo had been sidelined by a fractured finger sustained while playing for French club Toulouse in December and missed Italy's win against Scotland in their tournament opener.

Scrumhalf Stephen Varney was not considered for the match in Rome due to recovery from an adductor injury but is fit for the upcoming Dublin face-off where Italy meets Ireland on Saturday. Winger Simone Gesi is also included in the squad, yet Brex is out, focusing on family commitments after his 50th cap appearance.

Coach Gonzalo Quesada stressed the value of considering the human element in team decisions, emphasizing the importance of personal wellbeing alongside professional duties. The team remains concentrated on individual needs to maintain optimal performance levels, he noted.

