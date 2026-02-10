India Shines at Asian Shooting Championship: Aakriti and Anjum Secure Medals

Aakriti Dahiya and Anjum Moudgil delivered stellar performances at the Asian Shooting Championship, securing silver and bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko set a new world record, claiming gold with a score of 358.2 at the Karni Singh Range.

In the junior events, Prachi Gaikwad emerged victorious with a score of 353.3, further boosting India's medal tally. Additionally, Kazakh shooter Tomiris Amanova won silver, while India's Anushka Thokur bagged bronze. The Indian team, including Prachi, claimed team gold in their event.

Significantly, Sofiya's outstanding score also set records in other categories, highlighting her dominant presence. The championship marked a successful outing for India with a medal tally of 39 golds, as Indian shooters consistently performed well across different categories and age groups.

