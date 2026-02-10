Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Shooting Championship: Aakriti and Anjum Secure Medals

Indian shooters Aakriti Dahiya and Anjum Moudgil secured silver and bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions at the Asian Shooting Championship. Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko clinched gold with a new world record. Junior shooter Prachi Gaikwad secured gold, adding to India's impressive medal tally of 39 golds.

Aakriti Dahiya and Anjum Moudgil delivered stellar performances at the Asian Shooting Championship, securing silver and bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Kazakhstan's Sofiya Shulzhenko set a new world record, claiming gold with a score of 358.2 at the Karni Singh Range.

In the junior events, Prachi Gaikwad emerged victorious with a score of 353.3, further boosting India's medal tally. Additionally, Kazakh shooter Tomiris Amanova won silver, while India's Anushka Thokur bagged bronze. The Indian team, including Prachi, claimed team gold in their event.

Significantly, Sofiya's outstanding score also set records in other categories, highlighting her dominant presence. The championship marked a successful outing for India with a medal tally of 39 golds, as Indian shooters consistently performed well across different categories and age groups.

