Kimi Antonelli Escapes Unharmed in San Marino Crash

Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli emerged unscathed following a road accident near his San Marino residence. The Italian, who drives for Mercedes, was involved in a crash that didn't affect any other vehicles on Saturday.

Authorities confirmed that Antonelli called the police to the scene, and while his Mercedes vehicle suffered damage, the driver himself sustained no injuries.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the supercar collided with a retaining wall on the San Marino Superstrada. An investigation is underway to determine the accident's causes, coinciding with ongoing pre-season tests in Bahrain.