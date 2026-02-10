Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli Escapes Unharmed in San Marino Crash

Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli was involved in a solitary car accident near his San Marino home. Fortunately, he emerged without injuries. The incident involving his Mercedes supercar is under investigation, and pre-season testing in Bahrain continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brackley | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:49 IST
Kimi Antonelli Escapes Unharmed in San Marino Crash

Formula 1 driver Kimi Antonelli emerged unscathed following a road accident near his San Marino residence. The Italian, who drives for Mercedes, was involved in a crash that didn't affect any other vehicles on Saturday.

Authorities confirmed that Antonelli called the police to the scene, and while his Mercedes vehicle suffered damage, the driver himself sustained no injuries.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the supercar collided with a retaining wall on the San Marino Superstrada. An investigation is underway to determine the accident's causes, coinciding with ongoing pre-season tests in Bahrain.

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

South Africa's Diplomatic Push for Peace in Ukraine

 South Africa
2
Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

Adani Group Faces US Probe Over Iranian LPG Imports

 India
3
Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

Supreme Court Weighs Creamy Layer Exclusion for SC/ST Quotas

 India
4
Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

Narkanda Hosts Thrilling Ski and Snowboard Championship

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026