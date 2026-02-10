Left Menu

Cadillac Appoints Marc Hynes as Chief Racing Officer in Formula One Venture

The Formula One newcomer Cadillac has appointed Marc Hynes as chief racing officer. Known for his previous management role with Lewis Hamilton, Hynes will oversee driver programs and racing operations. The team, with drivers Perez, Bottas, and Guanyu, aims to establish robust operations and culture.

In a significant move for Formula One, Cadillac has announced the appointment of Marc Hynes as their chief racing officer. Hynes, known for his history with Lewis Hamilton, will spearhead the team's driver program and coordinate racing operations, reporting directly to team principal Graeme Lowdon.

Hynes expressed enthusiasm about the unique challenge of building a new team in the highly competitive racing series. 'Building a new team in Formula One is a rare challenge, and I'm excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning,' he stated. He emphasized the importance of creating alignment and discipline within the team.

The new lineup features drivers Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, and reserve Zhou Guanyu. Hynes, who has maintained a long-standing relationship with Hamilton since their racing days, was instrumental in managing Hamilton's career through Project 44, now Lewis Hamilton Ventures. Cadillac is poised as the 11th team this season, marking a fresh entry into the dynamic world of Formula One racing.

