Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Emerges Unscathed from Accident
Teenage Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli from San Marino was involved in a car accident but emerged unhurt. The crash occurred near his home, with the vehicle hitting a wall. Mercedes confirmed only one car was involved. Antonelli is gearing up for pre-season tests in Bahrain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:49 IST
Teenage Formula One sensation Kimi Antonelli was involved in a road accident near his San Marino home over the weekend, as stated by his team on Tuesday. Despite the mishap, Antonelli, 19, emerged unscathed.
The Italian driver, part of the Mercedes team, called the police to the scene himself. Although his vehicle was damaged, Antonelli came out without injuries.
With pre-season testing scheduled to begin in Bahrain, Antonelli aims for his first career grand prix win, as his teammate George Russell remains the title favorite.
(With inputs from agencies.)