Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Emerges Unscathed from Accident

Teenage Formula One driver Kimi Antonelli from San Marino was involved in a car accident but emerged unhurt. The crash occurred near his home, with the vehicle hitting a wall. Mercedes confirmed only one car was involved. Antonelli is gearing up for pre-season tests in Bahrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:49 IST
Teen Prodigy Kimi Antonelli Emerges Unscathed from Accident

Teenage Formula One sensation Kimi Antonelli was involved in a road accident near his San Marino home over the weekend, as stated by his team on Tuesday. Despite the mishap, Antonelli, 19, emerged unscathed.

The Italian driver, part of the Mercedes team, called the police to the scene himself. Although his vehicle was damaged, Antonelli came out without injuries.

With pre-season testing scheduled to begin in Bahrain, Antonelli aims for his first career grand prix win, as his teammate George Russell remains the title favorite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

 India
2
Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
4
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026