Left Menu

Vissel Kobe Triumphs: Secures Knockout Stage in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe advances to the Asian Champions League knockout rounds with a 2-0 victory over FC Seoul. Key contributions from Yoshinori Muto and Gotoku Sakai secured their place, alongside Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Machida Zelvia. The knockout matches will take place in March ahead of finals in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:14 IST
Vissel Kobe Triumphs: Secures Knockout Stage in Asian Champions League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vissel Kobe has ensured their passage to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League, following a decisive 2-0 win against FC Seoul on Tuesday.

Yoshinori Muto's remarkable solo effort and Gotoku Sakai's subsequent goal enabled Kobe to maintain their lead in the 12-team standings and confirm their slot in the last 16.

Similar successes were seen for Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Machida Zelvia, securing victories that advance them to the next round, with crucial fixtures continuing in March for a chance at the finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

India Bolstered by Sundar's Arrival Ahead of Namibia Clash

 India
2
Government Tightens Grip on AI-Generated Content

Government Tightens Grip on AI-Generated Content

 India
3
Norway's Political Storm: Epstein Connections Ignite Scandal

Norway's Political Storm: Epstein Connections Ignite Scandal

 Global
4
Prashant Kishor Defends Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak

Prashant Kishor Defends Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026