Vissel Kobe Triumphs: Secures Knockout Stage in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe has ensured their passage to the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League, following a decisive 2-0 win against FC Seoul on Tuesday.

Yoshinori Muto's remarkable solo effort and Gotoku Sakai's subsequent goal enabled Kobe to maintain their lead in the 12-team standings and confirm their slot in the last 16.

Similar successes were seen for Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Machida Zelvia, securing victories that advance them to the next round, with crucial fixtures continuing in March for a chance at the finals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

