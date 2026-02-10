Ian Bell Joins Delhi Capitals as Assistant Coach for IPL 2026

In a major update for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, former England cricketer Ian Bell has been named the assistant coach for the Delhi Capitals. The franchise officially announced the appointment via their X handle, highlighting a new chapter for Bell in his cricket journey.

The Delhi Capitals made the announcement, stating, 'The England great is now a Dilliwala. Welcome home, Ian Bell.' Bell, renowned for his impressive career, represented England from 2004 to 2015. During this time, he accumulated 7,727 runs in 118 Test matches, averaging 42.69 with 22 centuries and a highest score of 235.

Bell's international record extends beyond Tests, having scored 5,416 runs in 161 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 26.85 averaged with 188 runs in eight T20 Internationals (T20Is). In the domestic T20 circuit, his scorecard boasts 2,790 runs with a century and 18 fifties, marking him as an asset with a wealth of experience for the Delhi Capitals.

