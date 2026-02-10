Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Invites Dignitaries to Son's Star-Studded Nuptials

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has invited President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah to his son Arjun's wedding to Saaniya Chandok. Arjun, a cricketer, has played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and Goa. Saaniya hails from an influential family linked to the Graviss Group.

Sachin Tendulkar with his family met President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/X@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has extended invitations to some of India's most prominent figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Home Minister Amit Shah, for his son Arjun Tendulkar's wedding to Saaniya Chandok. The engagement took place in August of last year, signaling a union between two influential families.

Tendulkar and his family visited Rashtrapati Bhavan, where they met with President Murmu, reliving past moments while formally inviting her to the celebratory event. Tendulkar shared on social media platform X, highlighting the cordiality and well-wishes exchanged. Additionally, he met Amit Shah, receiving warm sentiments from the Home Minister, which he publicly acknowledged with gratitude.

Arjun, continuing in the cricketing legacy, has experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Mumbai Indians before being traded to Lucknow Super Giants for the 2026 season. Despite fluctuating appearances and trades, his career trajectory remains a point of public interest. Bride-to-be Saaniya Chandok, with familial ties to Ravi Ghai of the Graviss Group, has longstanding connections with the Tendulkars, particularly with Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

