Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Star-studded Wedding

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar invites Rahul Gandhi to his son Arjun's wedding with Saaniya Chandok, following Arjun's IPL journey. Notables like PM Modi, Amit Shah also invited. Arjun, now with Lucknow Super Giants, transitions from Mumbai Indians, strengthening his cricket career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:00 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Star-studded Wedding
Sachin Tendulkar invites Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi for son Arjun's wedding ceremony. (Photo:X/@@sachin_rt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended a personal invitation to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, for the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, to Saaniya Chandok. The couple, who got engaged last year, are set to tie the knot on Tuesday.

Tendulkar and his family recently met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to personally deliver the invitation. Announcing the meeting on social media platform X, Tendulkar expressed, 'Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding.' Earlier in the day, Tendulkar also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arjun Tendulkar, a 26-year-old all-rounder, has been active in the cricket scene, previously playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has now joined the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 IPL mini-auction. Saaniya Chandok, linked to the Tendulkars through close familial ties, is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Injury Setbacks: Key Players Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

Injury Setbacks: Key Players Ruled Out of T20 World Cup

 India
2
U.S. Retail Sales Stall as Consumer Fatigue Sets In

U.S. Retail Sales Stall as Consumer Fatigue Sets In

 Global
3
New Beginnings: Empowering Former Devadasis with Comprehensive Support

New Beginnings: Empowering Former Devadasis with Comprehensive Support

 India
4
Parliament Tensions Rise: Unprecedented Scenes Unfold as Opposition Clashes with Treasury Benches

Parliament Tensions Rise: Unprecedented Scenes Unfold as Opposition Clashes ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026