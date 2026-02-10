Sachin Tendulkar Invites Rahul Gandhi to Son's Star-studded Wedding

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has extended a personal invitation to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, for the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar, to Saaniya Chandok. The couple, who got engaged last year, are set to tie the knot on Tuesday.

Tendulkar and his family recently met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to personally deliver the invitation. Announcing the meeting on social media platform X, Tendulkar expressed, 'Our family had the opportunity to meet Shri @RahulGandhi ji and invite him to Arjun-Saaniya's wedding.' Earlier in the day, Tendulkar also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arjun Tendulkar, a 26-year-old all-rounder, has been active in the cricket scene, previously playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has now joined the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2026 IPL mini-auction. Saaniya Chandok, linked to the Tendulkars through close familial ties, is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)