Delhi Metro Extends Services for India's T20 World Cup Clash Against Namibia

Cricket fever grips the national capital as India prepares to take on Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Thursday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced extended service hours to accommodate fans attending the evening match scheduled for February 12 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

An official post by DMRC on social media detailed, "Special arrangements by Delhi Metro for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026." The metro service will continue late into the night, ensuring fans have a smoother and safer journey during the tournament.

Defending champions India currently lead Group A after defeating the USA by 29 runs, with captain Suryakumar Yadav shining with an unbeaten 84 off 49 balls. Following the Namibia match, India is set for high-stakes games against Pakistan in Colombo and the Netherlands in Ahmedabad.