Serena's Potential Comeback and Olympic Highlights Shake Sports World

A roundup of sports news includes Serena Williams' possible return to tennis, Lindsey Vonn's skiing recovery hopes, and Marie-Philip Poulin's injury setback. Other highlights feature Super Bowl betting figures, Tracy Scroggins' passing, and NHL players' Olympic adaptation. Notably, Ben Ogden aims to inspire through his Olympic silver in cross-country skiing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:31 IST
Serena Williams has emerged as a talking point as she is listed eligible to return to tennis by February 22. The tennis icon, notable for her 23 Grand Slam titles, rejoined the sport's doping testing pool, sparking speculation about her potential comeback.

Meanwhile, the Olympic stage witnessed drama, with Lindsey Vonn's skiing career possibly in jeopardy due to a tibia fracture from a fall, and Canada's ice hockey veteran Marie-Philip Poulin sidelined from a game against the U.S. following an injury.

The Super Bowl saw its lowest betting revenues since 2016, revealing shifting gambling trends. In a sad note, the sports community mourns Tracy Scroggins, the former Detroit Lions player, who passed away at age 56. Additionally, NHL players face unique challenges at the Milano Cortina Games as they return to the Olympic fold.

