Left Menu

Thrilling Cricket Duel: USA vs Pakistan's Stellar Performers

In a gripping encounter between USA and Pakistan, standout performances included Shadab Khan's key breakthroughs and Usman Tariq's incisive bowling. Despite a spirited effort, the USA's batting lineup, featuring Shubham Ranjane and Shayan Jahangir, crumbled under pressure, concluding their innings at 158 for 8 in 20 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:32 IST
Thrilling Cricket Duel: USA vs Pakistan's Stellar Performers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a high-stakes cricket clash, the United States took on Pakistan, managing to score 158 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Key performers like Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq turned the tide with critical breakthroughs.

Glimpses of brilliance were seen in the performances of Shubham Ranjane, who contributed with a valuable fifty, and Shayan Jahangir, who was close behind with 49 runs. Their efforts, however, were overshadowed by a dominant Pakistani bowling attack.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, despite early resistance from the American batsmen, secured crucial wickets, while Shadab Khan and Usman Tariq demonstrated strategic prowess, tightening the screws further with their well-executed spells.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

 India
2
Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

Uttarakhand Police Dispel Abduction Rumors

 India
3
National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

 Global
4
Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

Omar Abdullah's Vision for J&K: A Roadmap to Inclusive Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026