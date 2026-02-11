Al-Ittihad and Al-Sadd Surge Forward in Asian Champions League

In a thrilling display of football dominance, Al-Ittihad demolished Qatar's Al-Gharafa with an emphatic 7-0 win, booking their place in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League Elite. The star of the match, Algeria international Houssem Aouar, scored a remarkable hat-trick, ensuring the Saudi Pro League champions advanced.

Youssef En-Nesyri made an impactful debut by taking an early lead for Al-Ittihad in the third minute. The team's relentless attack saw Aouar doubling the lead in the 20th minute, with Roger Fernandes contributing to the scoreline. By the 58th minute, Aouar had secured his second goal before completing his hat-trick late in the game.

On the other hand, Al-Sadd achieved a vital 2-0 victory over Tractor FC, with standout performances by Akram Afif and Roberto Firmino. This win elevates Al-Sadd to eighth in the standings, propelling them into the final qualifying berth for the knockout rounds in the competitive Asian Champions League.