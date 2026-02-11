Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Eye Surgery
England Test captain Ben Stokes successfully underwent surgery on his right eye after an injury from a cricket ball. The 34-year-old all-rounder shared an update on Instagram, displaying his bruised eye. The injury occurred during a coaching session at Durham's indoor cricket centre.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:03 IST
- United Kingdom
England Test captain Ben Stokes has successfully undergone surgery on his right eye following an injury sustained from a cricket ball earlier this month.
The 34-year-old all-rounder took to Instagram to update fans, sharing an image of his bruised and swollen right eye and cheek. Despite the appearance, Stokes assured that the surgery was a success.
The injury occurred while Stokes was coaching academy players at Durham's indoor cricket centre. This incident follows a disappointing Ashes tour where England lost 1-4 in Australia under Stokes' leadership.
