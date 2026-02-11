Left Menu

Pakistan Powers Past USA with Farhan's Batting Brilliance

Sahibzada Farhan's dynamic batting led Pakistan to a 32-run victory over the USA in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Alongside Shadab Khan's all-round performance, Pakistan sealed the win and now prepare for a key clash against India, confident in their form and strategy.

Pakistan cricket team. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a commanding display, Sahibzada Farhan's explosive innings propelled Pakistan to triumph over the USA by 32 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The victory, secured at Colombo's Sinhalese Sports Club, positions Pakistan at the top of Group A and sets the stage for a high-stakes encounter against India on February 15.

Farhan, who scored a blistering 73 off 41 balls, emphasized the team's readiness to face India with a 'different mindset.' During the post-match press conference, he noted, "Winning two matches and leading the table bring confidence. We have played India before and this time, our approach will be distinct," as per ICC reports. His performance, complemented by Shadab Khan's dual contributions with bat and ball, highlighted Pakistan's robust all-round game.

The USA responded with a promising start but faltered under aggressive Pakistani bowling. Mohammed Nawaz's and Shadab's timely breakthroughs shifted the game in Pakistan's favor, culminating in a decisive three-wicket haul by Usman Tariq. Despite Shubham Ranjane's 51 and Shayan Jahangir's 49, the USA fell short at 158/8. Farhan downplayed the upcoming India clash's intensity, choosing to view it as any other game, while maintaining confidence from recent performances.

