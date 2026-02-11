Pakistan vs India: A T20 World Cup Clash with Global Significance

In a significant development leading up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan's cricket team has agreed to face arch-rivals India on February 15 in Colombo. The decision marks a reversal from Pakistan's earlier stance, where it planned to boycott the match to support Bangladesh.

The change comes after high-level discussions involving the Pakistan Cricket Board, the International Cricket Council, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The Pakistani Government, following briefings by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, directed the team to compete.

Bangladesh was initially expelled from the tournament after the ICC refused its request to move its matches outside India over security concerns. The decision has intensified tensions, especially after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament. This clash is eagerly anticipated by cricket fans and players around the globe.