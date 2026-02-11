US Olympians Defend Free Speech in Culture Clash with Trump

US Olympians have become embroiled in a cultural tug-of-war after President Donald Trump criticized skier Hunter Hess. Trump's comments, labeling Hess a 'real loser,' sparked a rallying cry among Olympic teammates defending the skier's freedom of expression amid ongoing political tensions.

In other sports headlines, the San Antonio Spurs' Stephon Castle suffered a pelvis injury during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, exiting modestly from the match. Meanwhile, figure skater Ilia Malinin stole the spotlight at the Milano Cortina Games, showcasing a captivating short program that propelled him to first place.

Inter Miami's financial prospects soared following its MLS Cup victory, largely credited to Lionel Messi's arrival. Additionally, ESPN rolled out changes under its new MLB.tv management, expanding streaming options to 20 teams. The Seattle Seahawks' commanding Super Bowl performance also attracted nearly 125 million viewers, making it a historic broadcast.

