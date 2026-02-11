Left Menu

Ashwin Defends Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin defends Pakistan's Usman Tariq amid criticism of his bowling action following Pakistan's win over the USA. Tariq's unique action, which involves a pause and side-arm delivery, has sparked debate. Ashwin argues that testing his action's legality should be done in a controlled ICC environment.

Ashwin Defends Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy
Amidst the growing controversy surrounding Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's unconventional bowling action, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has stood in his defense. Tariq recently found himself at the center of attention after Pakistan secured a victory against the USA, with the young bowler claiming three wickets and giving away 27 runs.

Tariq's distinctive style, featuring a brief pause during his run-up and a side-arm delivery, has bewildered several batters, lending him an edge on the field. However, following the match, his technique faced widespread scrutiny across social media platforms. Addressing the backlash, Ashwin asserted on X that the legality of Tariq's action could only be determined at an ICC testing center, emphasizing that on-field umpires cannot precisely judge the 15° elbow rule.

Echoing his views, former Indian domestic cricketer Shreevats Goswami expressed concerns, likening the pause in Tariq's action to prohibited tactics in football. Ashwin responded, questioning why bowlers face more restrictions compared to batters who can switch their stance freely. As Pakistan gears up to meet India in their next Group A clash, the debate over Tariq's technique continues to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

