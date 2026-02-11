Left Menu

Tottenham Hotspur Sacks Manager Thomas Frank After Nine-Month Stint

Tottenham Hotspur has dismissed manager Thomas Frank after a disappointing nine-month tenure, citing poor results and performances. With the team struggling in 16th place and hovering near the relegation zone, the decision comes after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, marking their eleventh league loss of the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:08 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has taken decisive action, sacking manager Thomas Frank after just nine months in charge. The abrupt decision follows a disastrous run of results that left the club teetering perilously close to the relegation zone.

The club announced the decision on Wednesday, one day after a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United. The loss left the team in 16th place, with only 29 points from 26 matches. Fan discontent was palpable, with jeers echoing around the stadium and calls for Frank's dismissal growing.

Frank, who previously led Brentford to top-flight success, failed to replicate his triumphs at Tottenham, despite early hopes. Former coach Mauricio Pochettino's name rang out among supporters, adding pressure on the board to act as results soured.

