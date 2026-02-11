Left Menu

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka's premier spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Dushmantha Chameera urges the bowling unit to step up, with Dushan Hemantha as Hasaranga's replacement. Lanka grapples with boundary challenges, while Oman seeks redemption after facing pace issues against Zimbabwe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pallekele | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:35 IST
In a significant setback for Sri Lanka, premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained against Ireland. Dushmantha Chameera describes this as a 'big loss,' urging the entire bowling unit to take collective responsibility in the upcoming clash against Oman.

Dushan Hemantha, who has notable experience in Sri Lankan conditions, has been named Hasaranga's replacement. Despite differences in bowling styles, Hemantha's all-rounder skills provide valuable depth to the squad, aiming to offset Hasaranga's absence.

While Sri Lanka struggled with boundaries during the middle overs against Ireland's spin, Kamindu Mendis's performance propelled their score. Meanwhile, Oman's Vinayak Shukla remains optimistic, asserting that one poor performance will not define their World Cup journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

