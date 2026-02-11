Australia's Resounding Triumph Over Ireland Sets Tone in T20 World Cup Opener

Australia delivered a stunning performance against Ireland in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener, securing a 67-run victory. The hosts demonstrated superior skill both with the bat and ball, establishing a strong start to their campaign.

On a sunny day in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Marcus Stoinis starred with a resilient 45 off 29 balls, supported by substantial contributions from Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw, both scoring 37 runs each. They set a challenging total of 182/6.

In response, Ireland struggled to cope with Australia's disciplined bowling attack. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each claimed four wickets, decimating Ireland's batting order and restricting them to 115 runs. Despite a brief resistance by Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell, Ireland's efforts fell short, sealing a convincing win for Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)