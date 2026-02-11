Australia's Resounding Triumph Over Ireland Sets Tone in T20 World Cup Opener
Australia clinched a decisive victory against Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, winning by 67 runs. The Aussie bowlers, led by Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa, restricted Ireland to 115 runs. Key contributions from Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Matt Renshaw bolstered Australia's innings to 182/6.
Australia delivered a stunning performance against Ireland in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup opener, securing a 67-run victory. The hosts demonstrated superior skill both with the bat and ball, establishing a strong start to their campaign.
On a sunny day in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. Marcus Stoinis starred with a resilient 45 off 29 balls, supported by substantial contributions from Josh Inglis and Matt Renshaw, both scoring 37 runs each. They set a challenging total of 182/6.
In response, Ireland struggled to cope with Australia's disciplined bowling attack. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa each claimed four wickets, decimating Ireland's batting order and restricting them to 115 runs. Despite a brief resistance by Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell, Ireland's efforts fell short, sealing a convincing win for Australia.
