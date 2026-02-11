Anish Bhanwala Shines Bronze as India Tops Asian Championship Medal Tally

In a remarkable performance at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship in New Delhi, Olympian and world championship silver medalist Anish Bhanwala secured a bronze medal in the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol event, marking his third Asian Championship win. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan exhibited dominance by bagging four golds on the eighth day of competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The day also saw India bolstering their top position in the medal tally with impressive victories. Adriyan Karmakar clinched gold in the 50m rifle prone junior men's event, and the junior men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team also emerged victorious, raising India's total to 41 gold, 19 silver, and 15 bronze medals. This remarkable haul sets the stage with two more days left in the championship.

In the fast-paced final of the 25m rapid-fire pistol, consistent performances from athletes like Japan's Dai Yoshioka and former champion Nikita Chiryukin challenged Bhanwala. Despite fierce competition, Anish secured bronze, matching his previous success at the Changwon Asian Championships. In another triumph, India showcased prowess in rifle events, with a commendable performance in both individual and team events, further enhancing their medal count.

