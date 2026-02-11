Left Menu

Epic Ice Hockey League Showdowns Set the Stage for Thrilling Semi-Finals

Thinles Angmo propels Changla Lamos to semi-finals with a stellar four-goal show on Day 14 of the Ice Hockey League. In other matches, Shakar Chiktan Royals, Kharu Falcons, and Sham Wolves secured victories. The confirmed semi-final line-up promises exciting men's and women's clashes at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:33 IST
Shakar Chiktan Queens and Kharu Eagles players in action (Photo: Ice Hockey League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thinles Angmo delivered a sensational four-goal performance, propelling Changla Lamos into the semi-finals on Day 14 of the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium. The final day of the league stage also saw triumphs for Shakar Chiktan Royals, Kharu Falcons, and Sham Wolves. In women's play, Kharu Eagles and Shakar Chiktan Queens concluded in a draw.

The men's and women's semi-final line-ups are now confirmed. Sham Eagles will face Changla Lamos, and Kharu Eagles will battle Shakar Chiktan Queens in women's fixtures. The men's matches include Humas Warriors against Changthang Shans and Purig Warriors taking on Shakar Chiktan Royals. Shakar Chiktan Royals kicked off the day with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Changla Blasters, holding off a late challenge for a vital win.

Kharu Falcons outpaced Maryul Spawos 7-5 in a fast-paced encounter marked by five equalizers, while Changla Lamos secured a women's semi-final spot with a 5-4 win over Humas Queens, led by Thinles Angmo's four goals. Sham Wolves finished the men's league stage with a commanding 10-1 win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers, topping the scoring spree. The tight fixture between Kharu Eagles and Shakar Chiktan Queens ended 1-1, confirming semi-final standings.

