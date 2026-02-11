India Elevates Combat Sports with Strategic Global Exposure and Support

In a transformative initiative to bolster India's combat sports prowess, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has sanctioned tailored international exposure and coaching support for athletes in taekwondo and karate, as part of the preparation for the forthcoming Asian Games 2026, according to an official release.

Taekwondo athlete Rodali Barua is set to participate in five international competitions, including the Bulgaria Open 2026 and the Oceania Championships 2026 at G2 level. Additionally, she will compete in the Mount Everest International Open in Nepal, a G1-level event. The Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) has allocated a budget of Rs 21.20 lakh to cover these competitions, scheduled for February and March, highlighting Barua's status as a bronze medalist from the 2025 President's Cup.

Rupa Bayor, ranked 6th worldwide, receives support for a comprehensive nine-month physiotherapy, masseur, and strength program under the TAGG Scheme, enhancing her tactical and technical competitive edge. In karate, Bhuvneshwari Jadhav and Alisha have received MOC approval for financial backing totaling Rs. 20.12 lakh and Rs. 5.94 lakh, respectively, securing participation in key international tournaments and structured training sessions.

The 168th MOC meeting evaluated proposals for athletes across sports based on performance and potential, resulting in Rs 1.70 crore being earmarked for initiatives including support for squash, athletics, and para-sports, ensuring India remains competitive on the global stage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)