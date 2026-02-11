Olympic Thrill: Navigating Fear on the Slopes

At the heart of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, Olympic freestyle skiers and snowboarders candidly discussed the ever-present fear in their sport. Competing in big air and slopestyle events, they battle fear daily, challenging perceptions that they are immune to it.

American snowboarder Hahna Norman admitted that despite the external image of fearlessness, athletes must manage their fear to progress and succeed. Similarly, Canadian skiers Evan McEachran and Elena Gaskell equate fear with an adrenaline rush, which propels them to push their limits and embrace higher stakes.

The quest for bigger, riskier tricks remains integral to winning, leading to extreme challenges and inevitable injuries, as seen with snowboarder Mark McMorris. His story echoes the vulnerability athletes face, underscoring the reality of fear in their pursuit of greatness and recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)