Lewis Hamilton's Race Engineer Shuffle: A Season of Challenges

Lewis Hamilton's start to the Formula One season is fraught with uncertainty as he experiences a change in race engineer. Originally engineered by Riccardo Adami, Hamilton's team announced a temporary switch to Carlo Santi, who has previously worked with 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Santi will take part in pre-season testing in Spain and Bahrain, but Ferrari has clarified that this is not a long-term arrangement. Hamilton stated during the initial test day in Bahrain that a permanent replacement would be decided later in the year, hinting at potential candidates from other teams.

The disruption comes at a crucial time, as Formula One enters a new era with major chassis rule changes, posing significant challenges for the drivers. The season commences in Australia on March 8, with Hamilton aiming to make the best of a complex situation at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)