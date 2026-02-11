Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Race Engineer Shuffle: A Season of Challenges

Lewis Hamilton faces a challenging start to the Formula One season with a change in race engineer at Ferrari. Riccardo Adami has been replaced by Carlo Santi for the initial tests, but a permanent successor has yet to be appointed. This instability could impact Hamilton's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:35 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Race Engineer Shuffle: A Season of Challenges
Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's start to the Formula One season is fraught with uncertainty as he experiences a change in race engineer. Originally engineered by Riccardo Adami, Hamilton's team announced a temporary switch to Carlo Santi, who has previously worked with 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Santi will take part in pre-season testing in Spain and Bahrain, but Ferrari has clarified that this is not a long-term arrangement. Hamilton stated during the initial test day in Bahrain that a permanent replacement would be decided later in the year, hinting at potential candidates from other teams.

The disruption comes at a crucial time, as Formula One enters a new era with major chassis rule changes, posing significant challenges for the drivers. The season commences in Australia on March 8, with Hamilton aiming to make the best of a complex situation at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ritu Tawde Shatters Quarter-Century Shiv Sena Hold to Become Mumbai's 78th Mayor

Ritu Tawde Shatters Quarter-Century Shiv Sena Hold to Become Mumbai's 78th M...

 India
2
Pharmaceutical Firms Navigate Trump’s Drug Pricing Deals

Pharmaceutical Firms Navigate Trump’s Drug Pricing Deals

 Global
3
Kosovo's Political Reawakening: New Parliament Convenes After Prolonged Deadlock

Kosovo's Political Reawakening: New Parliament Convenes After Prolonged Dead...

 Kosovo
4
Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court

Bomb Threats Persist as Panic Envelops Patna Civil Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026