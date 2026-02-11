England Crumbles in High-Pressure Match

In a tense cricket match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, England faced a fierce bowling attack. Scoring 166 runs before being all out in 19 overs, the team faced a struggling innings.

England's key batsmen, including Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, fell to sharp bowling by the opposing team, with Gudakesh Motie proving to be a standout performer by taking three wickets.

Despite efforts from players like Sam Curran, who remained unbeaten at 43, England's lineup couldn't stave off the pressure, marking a significant challenge in their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)