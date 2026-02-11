England Crumbles in High-Pressure Match
In a challenging match against formidable competition, England's cricket team struggled to maintain their innings, eventually being all out for 166 in 19 overs. Key dismissals included Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, and Jacob Bethell, while Gudakesh Motie's exceptional bowling dismantled England's batting order with three significant wickets.
11-02-2026
- Country:
- India
In a tense cricket match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, England faced a fierce bowling attack. Scoring 166 runs before being all out in 19 overs, the team faced a struggling innings.
England's key batsmen, including Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, fell to sharp bowling by the opposing team, with Gudakesh Motie proving to be a standout performer by taking three wickets.
Despite efforts from players like Sam Curran, who remained unbeaten at 43, England's lineup couldn't stave off the pressure, marking a significant challenge in their campaign.
(With inputs from agencies.)
