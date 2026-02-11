Left Menu

West Indies Triumph Over England in Thrilling T20 World Cup Match

West Indies claimed a commanding win over England by 30 runs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Key players Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Holder excelled with the bat, while Gudakesh Motie and Roston Chase shone with the ball, fortifying the Windies' impressive performance at the Wankhede Stadium.

West Indies players celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a riveting encounter at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the West Indies emerged victorious against England by 30 runs in a highly competitive match held at the Wankhede Stadium. The Windies' triumph was fueled by vital performances from Sherfane Rutherford and Jason Holder, who excelled in the batting lineup.

The match commenced with England's captain Harry Brook opting to bowl first, after winning the toss. Despite early setbacks with openers Shai Hope and Brandon King falling swiftly, the West Indies remained resilient, amassing a total of 196/6. Contributions from Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase played a crucial role, bolstering their score during the powerplay.

England's chase was off to a promising start, led by opener Phil Salt. However, the Windies' efficient bowlers, particularly spinners Roston Chase and Gudakesh Motie, stifled England's progress. Although Sam Curran offered late resistance, England ultimately stumbled, finishing their innings at 166, marking another strategic win for the West Indies.

