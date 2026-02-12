Soccer-Real Sociedad edge Athletic 1-0 in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

​Real Sociedad took ​control of ‌their Copa ​del Rey semi-final tie with a 1-0 first-leg ‌win at Athletic Bilbao as Benat Turrientes struck in the second half in ‌the Basque derby on Wednesday. Sociedad, unbeaten ‌in 10 matches since Pellegrino Matarazzo took charge in mid-December, were sharper in a lively ⁠first ​half at ⁠San Mames but found goalkeeper Alex Padilla in ⁠fine form.

He kept out several attempts but ​the breakthrough came in the 62nd ⁠minute when Turrientes fired into an empty net ⁠after ​Padilla collided with Sociedad's Goncalo Guedes following a defensive mistake as ⁠Athletic tried to play out from the ⁠back. The ⁠second leg is at San Sebastian's Anoeta on March 4.

