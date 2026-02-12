UPDATE 1-Rugby-Scotland make four changes in pack ahead of England test

Scotland coach ‌Gregor ​Townsend made four changes to his pack for the Six Nations clash at home to England on Saturday, after they struggled at the set-piece in their opening round loss to Italy. The Italians ‌pushed Scotland back in the scrum and stole several line-outs, which contributed to the 18-15 defeat in Rome and put Townsend's side on the back foot ahead of welcoming their arch-rivals to Murrayfield.

Two changes are in the front row as hooker George Turner and prop Nathan McBeth come into ‌the starting XV, while lock Gregor Brown and flanker Jamie Ritchie have also been included. Turner takes over from Ewan Ashman.

"He's (Ashman) been one ‌of our best players over the last couple of seasons," Townsend said. Scott Cummings partners Brown in the second row, with Grant Gilchrist dropped. "It's a big decision not involving Grant Gilchrist, I can count on one hand the players who have given more in this jersey over the years. But the team we've selected we feel can ⁠make a ​good impact at the start but ⁠also going into that final quarter."

The backline remains unchanged, with flyhalf Finn Russell alongside scrumhalf Ben White, and captain Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones the midfield pairing. Jamie Dobie and ⁠Kyle Steyn are on the wing with Tom Jordan at fullback.

That means no place for rampaging winger Duhan van der Merwe in the match-day 23, despite ​being a significant thorn in the side of England in the past, as well as British & Irish Lions back Blair Kinghorn. "There ⁠are reasons we selected that backline and the bench going into Italy and it's the same reasons going into England," said Townsend.

Scotland have won four of their last five meetings ⁠with ​England, but lost 16-15 at Twickenham last year. "It's our biggest game of the season, it always has been and it's even more important on the back of a disappointing defeat. We know our supporters are behind us, as they always are, and we'll need their ⁠energy at the weekend," the Scotland coach added. England's last win at Murrayfield was in 2020. They started this year's tournament with a ⁠48-7 home win over Wales. Team:

15-Tom Jordan, ⁠14-Kyle Steyn, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sione Tuipulotu (captain), 11-Jamie Dobie, 10-Finn Russell (vice-captain), 9-Ben White, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Rory Darge (vice-captain), 6-Jamie Ritchie, 5-Scott Cummings, 4-Gregor Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-George Turner, 1-Nathan McBeth Replacements: 16-Dave Cherry, 17-Pierre Schoeman, 18-Elliot Millar-Mills, 19-Max ‌Williamson, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George ‌Horne, 22-Adam Hastings, 23-Darcy Graham

