Zimbabwe post challenging 169/2 against Australia in T20WC

Zimbabwe scored a challenging 169 for two against an injury-plagued Australia in a Group B T20 World Cup match here on Friday. Openers Brian Bennett (64 not out off 56 balls) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (35 off 21) gave a strong start to Zimbabwe, stitching 61 runs in 7.3 overs. Ryan Burl (35 off 30 balls) and skipper Sikandar Raza (25 not out off 13 balls) also made useful contributions. Cameroon Green (1/6) and Marcus Stoinis (1/17) were the wicket-takers for Australia. Brief Scores: Zimbabwe: 169 for 2 in 20 overs (Brian Bennett 64 not out, Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Ryan Burl 35; Cameroon Greem 1/6).

