T20 World Cup: Canada choose to bat against UAE

Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat against UAE in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Friday. The UAE made two changes, bringing in Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah. They had lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in their World Cup opener in Chennai on Tuesday.

PTI | Jerusalem/Newdelhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:55 IST
Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa won the toss and opted to bat against UAE in their T20 World Cup Group D match here on Friday. Canada retained their team that lost to South Africa by 57 runs in their previous match in Ahmedabad on Monday. The UAE made two changes, bringing in Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Jawadullah. They had lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets in their World Cup opener in Chennai on Tuesday. Teams: Canada: Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Yuvraj Samra, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel. UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.

