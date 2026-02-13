Left Menu

Guntas Sandhu Battles Into Weekend Rounds Amidst Rainy Skies

Guntas Sandhu advanced to the weekend rounds of the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship at Royal Wellington, overcoming rainy conditions to tie for 19th place. Yunseo Yang leads the event with a three-stroke cushion. Other notable performances include those by Gyu Been Kim and Rianne Malixi.

  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a gripping performance amidst adverse weather, Guntas Sandhu of India managed to secure a spot in the weekend rounds of the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship. Despite the challenging conditions at Royal Wellington, Sandhu's determination saw her post a commendable score that placed her at tied-19th.

The tournament witnessed a powerful round by Korea's Yunseo Yang, who took a commanding lead with a three-stroke advantage. Yang's impressive performance, underlined by a five-under-par 67 in treacherous conditions, marked a highlight as she aims for a historic win as the first Korean victor in this championship.

Meanwhile, the competition among the leading players remains fierce, with notable scores from Gyu Been Kim and Rianne Malixi advancing close behind Yang. Other significant performances on the leaderboard included Sumin Hong and Ai Goto, both delivering strong rounds to remain in contention.

