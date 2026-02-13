Guntas Sandhu Battles Into Weekend Rounds Amidst Rainy Skies
In a gripping performance amidst adverse weather, Guntas Sandhu of India managed to secure a spot in the weekend rounds of the Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship. Despite the challenging conditions at Royal Wellington, Sandhu's determination saw her post a commendable score that placed her at tied-19th.
The tournament witnessed a powerful round by Korea's Yunseo Yang, who took a commanding lead with a three-stroke advantage. Yang's impressive performance, underlined by a five-under-par 67 in treacherous conditions, marked a highlight as she aims for a historic win as the first Korean victor in this championship.
Meanwhile, the competition among the leading players remains fierce, with notable scores from Gyu Been Kim and Rianne Malixi advancing close behind Yang. Other significant performances on the leaderboard included Sumin Hong and Ai Goto, both delivering strong rounds to remain in contention.