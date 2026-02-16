East Bengal Triumphs with Thrilling Victory in Indian Super League

East Bengal FC showcased a commanding performance in the Indian Super League on Monday, securing a 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC. A decisive double strike by Youssef Ezzejari within six minutes in the second half set the tone for the home team's win, punctuated by Miguel Ferreira's injury-time goal.

The match began with East Bengal exerting early pressure on NorthEast United's defense, employing high pressing tactics that forced errors from their opponents. Despite managing possession and creating opportunities, East Bengal couldn't capitalize in the first half, which concluded goalless, with neither side breaking through.

The second half saw East Bengal intensify their efforts. Ezzejari netted his debut goals, first with a well-placed header and soon after with a second, assisted by Edmund Lalrindika's clever play. Miguel Ferreira sealed the victory with a skillful strike in injury time, ensuring a memorable day for Youssef Ezzejari, the player of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)