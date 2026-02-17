Cricket Icons Rally for Imran Khan's Rights amid Health Concerns

In a significant show of solidarity, former cricket captains around the globe have united to demand better treatment for Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister and cricket icon, Imran Khan. Sourav Ganguly, India's former skipper, emphasized the need for respect and care, aligning with a petition calling for improved conditions in Khan's incarceration.

Greg Chappell, former Australian captain, spearheaded the petition, which was addressed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It has garnered support from cricket legends like India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, highlighting the cricket community's grave concerns over Khan's reported health deterioration, especially his vision loss, during his detention.

The petition, endorsed by captains from five cricketing nations, stresses the importance of humane detention conditions and access to medical specialists for Khan. This initiative underscores cricket's unifying ethos, extending beyond competition to uphold values of dignity and justice, urging Pakistani authorities to reflect these ideals in their treatment of Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)