Thrilling Asian Champions League Advances: Triumphs and Tokyo Takedowns

Buriram United secured a place in the Asian Champions League knockout stages after defeating Shanghai Shenhua. Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta'zim moved forward with a win against Vissel Kobe. FC Seoul missed their chance with a late draw against Hiroshima, while Machida Zelvia topped the standings by defeating Chengdu Rongcheng.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:47 IST
Thailand's Buriram United has advanced to the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after a commanding 2-0 victory over Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday. Joining them is Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia, who achieved progression with a 1-0 win against Vissel Kobe.

Buriram's Curtis Good and Suphanat Mueanta scored in the 11th and 22nd minutes respectively, securing their team's place in the next round. Defender Good lauded their performance, emphasizing the team's strong start and their readiness for upcoming challenges. Meanwhile, FC Seoul faltered, squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, leaving their advancement uncertain.

In other matches, Japan's Machida Zelvia clinched the top spot in the standings with a thrilling 3-2 win over Chengdu Rongcheng. Australian striker Tete Yengi spearheaded Zelvia's victory, setting up a critical round-of-16 matchup. As anticipation builds, the league braces for further fierce competition in the coming stages of the tournament.

