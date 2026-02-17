Indian Batting Coach Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Rocky World Cup Start

In the face of early setbacks at the ICC T20 World Cup, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak stands firmly behind batsman Abhishek Sharma. Despite Sharma's consecutive ducks in the tournament, Kotak emphasizes that these early failures will not be overanalyzed given the challenges Sharma has faced, including a stomach infection.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kotak noted the absence of Sharma from the game against Namibia due to illness. He underscored the need to avoid undue analysis, which can lead to unfounded assumptions, and praised Sharma's preparedness and strategic understanding of opposition bowlers.

Kotak confidently claims that Sharma, who has shown promising form with scores of 84, 68*, and 30 in past matches, is poised for a strong performance. Stressing the 'high risk' nature of T20 cricket, Kotak assured that the team focuses on holistic performance rather than singling out players, aiming to reduce undue pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)