Shocks and Surprises at the ATP Delhi Open 2026

In a thrilling start to the 2026 Delhi Open, India's top-ranked player, Sumit Nagal, moved into the second round of the men's singles event on Tuesday. Nagal, ranked 297th globally, showcased his form against Spain's David Jorda Sanchis, securing a 6-3, 7-5 victory at the ATP Challenger 75 event being held at the DLTA Complex.

The tournament also witnessed a massive upset when Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev defeated top seed Dane Sweeny of Australia in an intense opening-round match. Despite Sweeny entering the tournament on a high with his recent performances, Zhukayev outplayed him, concluding with a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-2 scoreline. This loss was a significant blow to Sweeny, who had started the season strongly, including reaching the second round of the Australian Open.

Other notable matches included second seed Rei Sakamoto's straight-sets victory and third seed Jay Clarke's tough win over Polish qualifier Maks Kasnikowski. On the domestic front, Nagal remains India's sole success story this round, with hopes to emulate Somdev Devvarman's historic wins at the Delhi Open. This ATP Challenger event, part of the 75 series, continues to promise fierce competition and intriguing outcomes.