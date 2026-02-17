Left Menu

Cricket Clash: Nepal's Resilient Batters Shine Against Scotland

Nepal showcased impressive resilience in their cricket match against Scotland, with batsmen Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh setting the stage early. Dipendra Singh Airee remained unbeaten with a solid 50, leading Nepal to a total of 171 for 3 wickets in 19.2 overs. Michael Leask was Scotland's standout bowler.

Nepal's cricket team displayed remarkable resilience in their recent match against Scotland, demonstrating both skill and strategic prowess. The opening pair, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh, laid a strong foundation with their confident batting, contributing 43 and 33 runs respectively to the team's total.

Amidst the steady fall of wickets, Dipendra Singh Airee anchored the innings, finishing unbeaten with a composed 50. His partnership with Gulsan Jha, who added 24 not out, ensured Nepal reached a competitive 171 for 3 wickets in 19.2 overs.

Despite Nepal's solid batting, Scotland found a silver lining in Michael Leask, who was their most effective bowler, claiming three wickets. The match highlighted the gripping nature of competitive cricket and Nepal's emerging prowess on the international stage.

