Left Menu

Indian Runners Gearing Up for Asian Cross-Country Championships

A 12-member Indian team is set to compete in the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships in Japan. Key runners include Harmanjot Singh in the men's 10km category. The team, formed based on the National Cross-Country Championships in Ranchi, will compete in various senior and U20 events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:55 IST
Indian Runners Gearing Up for Asian Cross-Country Championships
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian athletics scene is abuzz as a 12-member team, led by prominent runner Harmanjot Singh, prepares for the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The team departs this Wednesday, adding another chapter to India's growing prowess in international athletics.

Selected based on their outstanding performances at the 60th National Cross-Country Championships in Ranchi, the squad includes competitors across senior men's, women's, and U20 categories. Notably, Harmanjot will participate in the men's 10km race, highlighting India's strong representation.

In the men's U20 category, runners like Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi, and Karan Ramesh Saranade will vie for top honors in the 8km event, accompanied by their female counterparts Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya, and Munni Devi in the 10km race. Younger talents Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari, and Aarju will also compete together in the women's U20 category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Royal Diplomacy: King Frederik's Greenland Visit Amidst Geopolitical Tension...

 Global
2
Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

Statiq Secures $18M: Charging Up for Global EV Expansion

 India
3
Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

Switzerland Ends 2025 with Surplus, Eyes Future Deficits

 Global
4
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026