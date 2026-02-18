Indian Runners Gearing Up for Asian Cross-Country Championships

The Indian athletics scene is abuzz as a 12-member team, led by prominent runner Harmanjot Singh, prepares for the 18th Asian Cross-Country Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. The team departs this Wednesday, adding another chapter to India's growing prowess in international athletics.

Selected based on their outstanding performances at the 60th National Cross-Country Championships in Ranchi, the squad includes competitors across senior men's, women's, and U20 categories. Notably, Harmanjot will participate in the men's 10km race, highlighting India's strong representation.

In the men's U20 category, runners like Aditya Gurjar, Abhinandan Suryavanshi, and Karan Ramesh Saranade will vie for top honors in the 8km event, accompanied by their female counterparts Nandani Gupta, Ujala, Soniya, and Munni Devi in the 10km race. Younger talents Versha, Mani Yadav, Sonam Kumari, and Aarju will also compete together in the women's U20 category.

