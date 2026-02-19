Left Menu

Tragedy on the Pitch: Umpire Dies After Bee Attack

A 65-year-old umpire, Manik Gupta, died after a bee swarm attacked during a cricket match in Unnao. Several players were injured. The Kanpur Cricket Association confirmed the incident and expressed condolences. Gupta was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A tragic incident unfolded during a cricket match in Unnao district, as a swarm of bees attacked, leading to the death of a 65-year-old umpire. Several players were also injured in this unwarranted assault. The match, organized by the Kanpur Cricket Association, was held at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area when chaos ensued.

According to police reports, the deceased umpire, Manik Gupta, was officiating the match when the bees launched their sudden attack, creating a wave of panic among players and officials. Eyewitnesses described the scene as players and spectators scrambled to find safety, leaving Gupta severely injured and unconscious on the field.

Despite being rushed to a local private hospital and later transferred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital due to worsening conditions, Gupta tragically passed away. S N Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, extended condolences and stated the association's solidarity with Gupta's bereaved family, highlighting the severe nature of the attack.

