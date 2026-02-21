Neymar Contemplates Retirement: Focus on Fitness as 2026 World Cup Beckons
Brazilian star Neymar could call time on his football career by the end of 2026. Battling injuries, he aims to regain full fitness ahead of this year's FIFA World Cup. Despite uncertainties, Neymar is determined to excel for Santos and the national team, keeping retirement options open.
Brazilian football icon Neymar, renowned for his dazzling skills and prolific goal-scoring record, has hinted at the possibility of retirement by the end of 2026. The 34-year-old forward acknowledges the persistent injury challenges that have marked his career, even as he eyes a coveted spot in Brazil's World Cup squad set to compete later this year.
"I don't know what the future holds for me," Neymar candidly shared during an interview with CazeTV, as reported by goal.com. He expressed the volatility of his career plans, acknowledging the significance of the current year for both his club, Santos, and the Brazil national team. After undergoing knee surgery in December 2025, Neymar has been cautiously managing his return to full fitness.
While the distinguished forward aspires to regain top form and contribute effectively to Santos and Brazil, his future remains undefined. With coach Carlo Ancelotti closely watching his fitness journey, Neymar's focus is firmly set on securing a spot in the World Cup squad, leading Brazil's charge in Group C.
