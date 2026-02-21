Left Menu

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo: A Historic Gold Medal Sweep at the Winter Olympics

Norwegian skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made history by winning his sixth gold medal in the 50-kilometer mass start race at the Winter Olympics. This achievement sets a new record for the most golds by a single athlete in one Games, surpassing Eric Heiden's nearly 50-year record.

Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo made Olympic history on Saturday by winning his sixth gold medal, completing an unprecedented sweep of the men's events. His victory in the 50-kilometer mass start race broke Eric Heiden's decades-long record for the most golds by a single athlete in a single Winter Olympics.

Klaebo led a Norwegian sweep, with teammates Martin Loewstroem Nyenget and Emil Iversen taking silver and bronze, respectively. The trio established an early lead, with Klaebo laying in wait to make his final impressive push uphill against Nyenget, ultimately racing to the finish.

Klaebo's triumph extends his career Olympic gold total to eleven, while also helping lift Norway's record-breaking gold medal count to eighteen in these Games. The achievement underscores Norway's dominance in winter sports, setting a new standard for nations participating in the Winter Olympics.

