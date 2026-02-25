Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

In a significant decision affecting the world of horse racing, Constitution Hill, the renowned champion hurdler, will not participate in this year's Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Trainer Nicky Henderson announced on Wednesday that the promising racehorse's previously unbeaten career has been marred by a series of catastrophic falls.

Constitution Hill, who had secured victory in 10 consecutive races and accumulated nearly 900,000 pounds in prize earnings, seemed poised for a remarkable comeback at Cheltenham following a confidence-boosting flat race win. However, the decision was made after considering the risks involved in competing in the prestigious event.

Henderson, alongside owner Michael Buckley, engaged in intense deliberations about their prized horse's future. In a public statement, they conveyed their reluctance to subject Constitution Hill and jockey Nico De Boinville to the perceived hazards of a return to hurdles, acknowledging the widespread public admiration for the horse and the potential consequences of such a choice.