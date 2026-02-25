Left Menu

Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill, a champion hurdler in the racing world, will not compete in this year's Cheltenham Champion Hurdle. Trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley decided against it due to prior falls, despite a recent successful run. Hill's withdrawal impacts his racing career and public expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:44 IST
Constitution Hill Withdraws from Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

In a significant decision affecting the world of horse racing, Constitution Hill, the renowned champion hurdler, will not participate in this year's Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Trainer Nicky Henderson announced on Wednesday that the promising racehorse's previously unbeaten career has been marred by a series of catastrophic falls.

Constitution Hill, who had secured victory in 10 consecutive races and accumulated nearly 900,000 pounds in prize earnings, seemed poised for a remarkable comeback at Cheltenham following a confidence-boosting flat race win. However, the decision was made after considering the risks involved in competing in the prestigious event.

Henderson, alongside owner Michael Buckley, engaged in intense deliberations about their prized horse's future. In a public statement, they conveyed their reluctance to subject Constitution Hill and jockey Nico De Boinville to the perceived hazards of a return to hurdles, acknowledging the widespread public admiration for the horse and the potential consequences of such a choice.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surge: Indexes Open Higher Amid Tariff Doubts

Wall Street Surge: Indexes Open Higher Amid Tariff Doubts

 Global
2
Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

Haryana's Rs 590-Crore Bank Fraud: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

 India
3
Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

 India
4
Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026